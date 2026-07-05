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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 8 hours ago
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Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium

Folarin Balogun was dismissed during the USA's Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after scoring the winning goal

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Folarin Balogun cleared for USAs World Cup clash against Belgium
Folarin Balogun cleared for USA's World Cup clash against Belgium 

Folarin Balogun is finally back to the ground following the setback! 

The United States men's national team has got a significant boost ahead of its FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against Belgium, with forward Folarin Balogun cleared to play despite receiving a red card in the previous match.

Several reports suggested that FIFA has suspended the one-match ban, making Folarin Balogun eligible for Monday's knockout game in Seattle.

Controversial red card decision

Balogun was dismissed during the USA's Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina after scoring the winning goal.

The dismissal was followed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) asking referee Raphael Claus of Brazil to review the incident using slow-motion replay.

It is pertinent to mention the referee did not issue a caution during live play and only showed the red card after properly reviewing the clip, making the decision highly controversial.


FIFA steps In

Although US Soccer did not have any formal right to appeal the red card under FIFA regulations, the governing body reviewed the situation under its Disciplinary Code.

FIFA's rules enable its judicial body to suspend the implementation of disciplinary sanctions in certain circumstances.

Following the review of the incident, FIFA decided to lift Balogun's automatic one-match suspension, letting him play against Belgium.

Leading player for the United States

Balogun has shown phenomenal performance at the tournament. The striker has already scored three goals, making him the team's leading scorer at the World Cup.

Folarin Balogu’s return is likely to significantly strengthen the US attack as the team looks to reach the quarterfinals.

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