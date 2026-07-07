Trump arrives at NATO Summit as Platner campaign crumbles

As global leaders gather in Ankara, Turkey, for the 36th NATO Summit, President Donald Trump has arrived to face a complex even as domestic political turmoil unfolds back in the United States.
A high-stakes summit in Ankara
President Trump arrived in Turkey on Tuesday to attend the NATO leaders’ meeting. The summit held July 7-8, brings together all 32 member states to discuss critical security issues including defense investment and long-term support for Ukraine.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host a state arrival ceremony and bilateral meetings with both leaders looking to address defense, trade and regional cooperation.
Tensions over defense spending
The alliance remains under pressure as member nations aim to meet ambitious defense spending targets. President Trump has been vocal about his frustrations, stating on social media that the U.S. “spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing.”
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte acknowledged the friction, noting, “President Trump fully expects that all allies will step up immediately and get on the path to 5% and do it with urgency.”
Platner’s campaign in turmoil
While the President focuses on international relations, the U.S. Democratic Party is facing a crisis in Maine. Senate candidate Graham Platner is under intense pressure to withdraw following allegations of sexual assault by a former partner.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand issued a joint statement, asserting, “Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose anew candidate.”
A widening political defection
Platner has denied the accusations, though he admitted he is “reflecting on the best path forward.” Despite his denial, prominent Democrats including Rep. Ro Khanna and Senator Elizabeth Warren have rescinded their endorsements.
Representative Khanna stated, “I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line. These allegations are very serious and credible.” The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has confirmed it will not provide funding to the campaign if Platner remains on the ballot.