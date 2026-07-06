Ohio shooting leaves officer killed, 4 dead in Rittman: What we know so far

A tragic shooting occurred late Sunday night in Wayne County, Ohio, leaving four people dead including a police officer.
Authorities responded to reports of a disturbance and gunfire at a home on Chippewa Trail in the Rittman area around 9:30 p.m. on July 5, 2026.
Officers come under fire
Upon arrival, the responding officers were immediately met with gunfire.
Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger confirmed the severity of the confrontation stating: “Officers responded to the area and immediately started taking fire. At this point in time, we have lost an officer in the line of duty and two others have been injured.”
Casualties reported
In addition to the officer killed in the line of duty, two other officers and a K-9 unit from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office sustained injuries during the engagement.
The loss of life extended beyond the police force; inside the residence, law enforcement discovered the suspect who was found dead alongside two other victims.
Law enforcement response
The incident triggered a large-scale law enforcement response. Officials worked to secure the area focusing their efforts near Rittman High School to ensure public safety as the situation unfolded.
Ongoing investigation
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) has taken over the case and is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Sheriff Ballinger noted that the situation developed rapidly, telling reporters: “We’ll have maybe a statement later but right now just no questions at this time.”
As the investigation continues, authorities are working to piece together what led to the fatal disturbance.