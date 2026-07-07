Maine democrat Graham Platner faces growing pressure to drop senate bid: Details

Senior Democrats are pressurizing Maine's Democratic Senate candidate, Graham Platner, to withdraw from the race after a woman accused him of sexual assault, intensifying pressure on the party ahead of the election.
The woman shared details of the alleged assault in multiple interviews with Politico released Monday.
Calling the allegation "categorically false," Platner said he was reflecting on the future of his campaign, a key contest for Democratic hopes of winning the Senate.
His campaign has faced a series of controversies, including scrutiny over a chest tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol.
"Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful the political reality it will inflict, we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward for the state that I love, the people that I love, the movement I belong to and the goal of defeating Susan Collins," Platner said in a video statement on social media shortly after the story was published by Politico.
Top Democrats urge Maine Senate candidate to quit race
Top Democrats, including Maine's Democratic Party, have called on Platner to withdraw from the race immediately.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said in a statement, "The allegations reported today are incredibly disturbing – violence, abuse and sexual assault are absolutely unacceptable."
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has warned it will not invest in the race while Platner remains the nominee.
More Democratic leaders called for Platner to step aside Monday, as Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Elissa Slotkin joined the growing chorus, while Ro Khanna, Martin Heinrich and Ruben Gallego pulled their support.
Platner targets Susan Collins in key senate battleground
Platner is set to challenge incumbent Republican Susan Collins in November, in a race seen as key to Democrats' hopes of flipping Senate control.
The pressure is heightened by a July 13 deadline for Platner to step aside if the party hopes to nominate a replacement.