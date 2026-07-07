Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested

The woman suspected of carrying out a bombing in Monaco has been found dead, Ukraine's security service (SBU) said.
On Monday, July 6, the agency said that an officer serving in Ukraine's military intelligence agency confessed to killing Anastasiia Berezovska, who has been wanted by authorities in Monaco, with the help of a former officer.
Who was the target of Monaco's bombing?
Ukrainian oligarch Vadym Yermolaiev and his family sustained serious injuries, and the tycoon was reportedly the target of the attack, which took place in a residential building in Monaco on June 29.
Yermolaiev and his wife were seriously injured after the explosion, while a 13-year-old child, who was "likely related to the couple", was also reported to be badly injured.
Following the explosion, a cross-border search had been launched for Anastasiia Berezovska, a Ukrainian woman who allegedly fled the state after planting the bomb in the entrance hall of the building.
According to the SBU, the 39-year-old's body was found with gunshot wounds to the head.
Ukraine's officials arrested over suspicion of murder
Two people, including a current officer within Ukraine's Ministry of Defence (MoD) have been detained on suspicion of murder.
Berezovska, who was seen crossing the border into France on foot after leaving an unattended package filled with explosives, bolts and metal pellets, arrived in Ukraine two days after the attack on July 1.
In a statement, the SBU noted that the suspect communicated with her family and two men, a former law enforcement officer and a current officer in the MoD's main intelligence directorate.
The two men were investigated as possible accomplices in the Monaco attack based on information that they "repeatedly transferred funds" to Berezovska's "crypto and bank accounts".
The intelligence officer confessed to Berezovska's murder and said he had done so with "another suspect", said the agency.
The statement added, "During the search of the former law enforcement officer's home, a basement room resembling a torture chamber was found."
An investigation is ongoing with the "personal assistance" of the head of the intelligence directorate Oleg Ivashchenko.
Monaco's deputy prosecutor Morgan Raymond said Berezovska had spent days casing out the residence and was "disguised as a man" during the attack last Monday.
About Vadym Yermolaiev
Vadym Yermolaiev is a Ukrainian businessman and investor and has been named the 39th richest person in Ukraine by Forbes magazine in 2020.
He left Ukraine and renounced his Ukrainian citizenship in 2019 and became a citizen of Cyprus.
In 2023, he was placed under Ukrainian sanctions by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who imposed a 10-year sanctions package over allegations tied to his alcohol business operations in Russia-occupied Crimea.