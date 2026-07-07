World
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know

President Macron unharmed following Damascus blasts that injured 18

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know
Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know

Two explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as French President Emmanuel Macron conducted a landmark visit to Syria. 

The blasts occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel, where the French leader had been staying, wounding at least 18 people.

Despite the chaos, officials confirmed that Macron was unharmed and continued his scheduled meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace.

Details of the incident

Security sources reported that the two explosive devices were deliberately placed in a dumpster and a parked vehicle in a busy area between the tourism ministry and the national museum. 

The incident caused plumes of thick black smoke and set emergency teams scrambling to the scene where footage showed fire and damage to nearby property.

Is President Macron’s safe after two explosions rocked Damascus?

The French presidency quickly clarified that Macron was already en route to the presidential palace when the explosion took place. 

The Elysee stated that the blasts were not audible from the president’s motorcade and he remained focused on his diplomatic mission.

Maine democrat Graham Platner faces growing pressure to drop senate bid: Details
Maine democrat Graham Platner faces growing pressure to drop senate bid: Details
Why Hamas dissolved Gaza governing body after operating for nearly 20 years?
Why Hamas dissolved Gaza governing body after operating for nearly 20 years?
NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat
NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat
Ohio shooting leaves officer killed, 4 dead in Rittman: What we know so far
Ohio shooting leaves officer killed, 4 dead in Rittman: What we know so far
Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit
Trump slams Giorgia Meloni, escalates feud ahead of NATO Summit
Australia PM Albanese apologises for ‘inappropriate’ Kylie Minogue remark
Australia PM Albanese apologises for ‘inappropriate’ Kylie Minogue remark
Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C
Another heatwave expected in several parts of England, with temp to soar above 30C
Paul Pelosi involved in hit-and-run crash in California, police investigating
Paul Pelosi involved in hit-and-run crash in California, police investigating
Super typhoon Bavi makes final approach to US Pacific islands: ‘Catastrophic’
Super typhoon Bavi makes final approach to US Pacific islands: ‘Catastrophic’
Millions attend Ali Khamenei funeral prayers after Trump’s ‘one shot’ warning
Millions attend Ali Khamenei funeral prayers after Trump’s ‘one shot’ warning
Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks
Brooklyn Bridge erupts in flames during NYC Fourth of July fireworks
Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit
Trump says Netanyahu ‘knows who the boss is’ ahead of White House visit

Popular News

Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: 'I Love You'

Ariana Grande breaks silence after reuniting with ex Ricky Álvarez: 'I Love You'

56 minutes ago
Taylor Frankie Paul makes honest confession about her mental health journey

Taylor Frankie Paul makes honest confession about her mental health journey
an hour ago
Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest on Rockets’ stance

Kevin Durant trade rumors: Latest on Rockets’ stance
2 hours ago