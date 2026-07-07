Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know

Two explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, as French President Emmanuel Macron conducted a landmark visit to Syria.
The blasts occurred near the Four Seasons Hotel, where the French leader had been staying, wounding at least 18 people.
Despite the chaos, officials confirmed that Macron was unharmed and continued his scheduled meetings with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the presidential palace.
Details of the incident
Security sources reported that the two explosive devices were deliberately placed in a dumpster and a parked vehicle in a busy area between the tourism ministry and the national museum.
The incident caused plumes of thick black smoke and set emergency teams scrambling to the scene where footage showed fire and damage to nearby property.
Is President Macron’s safe after two explosions rocked Damascus?
The French presidency quickly clarified that Macron was already en route to the presidential palace when the explosion took place.
The Elysee stated that the blasts were not audible from the president’s motorcade and he remained focused on his diplomatic mission.