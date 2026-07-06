NYC first lady Rama Duwaji faces backlash for skipping America 250 for spiritual retreat

Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, has faced significant criticism after reports emerged that she traveled to Mallorca, Spain, for an Islamic spiritual wellness retreat during the week of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations.
While Mayor Mamdani remained in New York to participate in official city events, his wife’s absence from domestic festivities sparked a wave of backlash from political opponents.
A controversial absence
The timing of the trip drew immediate attention because it coincided with the Fourth of July week, a major national milestone.
According to reports, Duwaji, a Syrian-American artist and illustrator, was spotted at Newark Liberty International Airport earlier in the week before flying to Spain to serve as an “artist in residence” for a program titled “Plants Of The Quran.”
Critics were quick to express their disapproval of her decision to be overseas during such a prominent civic event.
Political backlash
Republican officials were among the most vocal critics of the travel. Queens Councilwoman Joann Ariola told the New York Post:
“Nothing says ‘America 250’ quite like skipping the celebration for a Mediterranean vacation but I am not surprised because she has made her hatred for America very evident.”
Staten Island Councilman Frank Morano echoed this sentiment, stating, “It’s disappointing that the First Lady chose to be overseas instead of taking part in one of the biggest civic events our city and country will mark this year.”
Zohran Mamdani breaks silence on backlash over skipping America’s 250th anniversary celebrations
The Mayor’s Office declined to comment directly on the criticism regarding Duwaji’s trip.
However, they did clarify to the press that she was not accompanied by an officer from the NYPD security detail typically assigned to the couple.
Meanwhile, Mayor Mamdani continued with his scheduled duties in New York, including public safety briefing and official commemorative events, while delivering a speech that emphasized the city’s legacy of immigration.