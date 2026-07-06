Australia PM Albanese apologises for ‘inappropriate’ Kylie Minogue remark

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has issued an "unequivocal" apology over his comments about Kylie Minogue during a podcast.
According to The Guardian, the Australian PM on Monday, July 6, apologized for his remarks about the singer-songwriter and actress while playing a “shag, marry, date” game on a comedy podcast.
During the podcast, Albanese named Minogue for all three categories during the game on the Bush Deep podcast with the comedian Nikki Osborne, sparking widespread backlash.
The prime minister's office on Monday issued a one-line statement from Albanese, which said, “I apologize unequivocally for the comments.”
What did Albanese say about Kylie Minogue?
In a lighthearted interview release late last week, the Australian PM, during a “rapid fire” question round, asked to place Kylie Minogue, Nicole Kidman, and Rhonda Burchmore in a “shag, marry, date” game.
Albanese initially tried to avoid the question, saying that he "just got married; I am only six months in.”
But when Osborne insisted, “But if it goes tits up, let’s just pretend,” Albanese then responded, “Kylie, clearly.”
The host then asked, “You’d marry Kylie, and shag her, and date her?”
Albanese replied “all of the above”, before adding, “She’s terrific."
Albanese sparks fury
Anthony Albanese's comments sparked widespread criticism for appearing on the show and over controversial comments about the actress and his married life.
Community Strong MP Zali Steggall described the comments as “entirely inappropriate” and said that he should never have participated in the game.
"He needs to learn to push back, lead by example, and call it out as sexist," she said.
Shadow communications minister Sarah Henderson said the comments were "disrespectful to women, embarrassing to Australians, and demean the office of prime minister.”
“Albanese's crude locker room talk makes a mockery of Labor's claim to be champions of women. How low can this prime minister go? Australians deserve better than this," she added.
It is worth noting that Osborne always asks her guests the same set of questions at the end of her podcast.