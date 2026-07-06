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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Why Hamas dissolved Gaza governing body after operating for nearly 20 years?

Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing body in Gaza after nearly two decades

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Why Hamas dissolved Gaza governing body after operating for nearly 20 years?
Why Hamas dissolved Gaza governing body after operating for nearly 20 years?

Hamas announced the dissolution of its governing body in the Gaza Strip - a move intended to clear the way for a new, U.N.-backed technocratic committee to take over civilian administration.

The decision, which was made on July 6, 2026, represents a significant political shift for the group which has controlled the territory for nearly two decades since 2007.

A step toward transition

The announcement was delivered by Ismail al-Thawabta, the general director of the Hamas-run Government Media Office, who confirmed that “the head of the government’s emergency committee Mohammed al-Farra has officially submitted his resignation” and that the committee was being dissolved “to facilitate the administrative and governmental transition to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).”

Hamas officials stated that only technical and professional staff will remain in their positions to ensure the continued delivery of essential services.

Motivation behind the move

Hamas claims this shift is a strategic decision to support the ceasefire agreement and ongoing peace efforts. Spokesperson Hazem Qassem stated:

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“Hamas has taken a new step in that it will no longer be in charge of the Gaza Strip, in order to remove any pretexts for the occupation.” He added that the group hopes for the “swift entry” of the new committee to ensure the success of the mission.

International and critical reception

Despite the announcement, significant questions remain regarding the disarmament of Hamas and the actual impact on the ground.

The Board of Peace led by President Donald Trump, noted the development but stressed that its “assessment will be guided by actions, not promises, to meet the critical needs of the people of Gaza.”

Meanwhile, some critics including Israeli officials, dismissed the move as a “spin” that lacks practical significance as long as Hamas members remain in their positions.

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