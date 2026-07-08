Gracie Abrams teases new track after landing in trouble with Swifties

Gracie Abrams gave fans a snippet of her new song from her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, causing a frenzy.
On Wednesday, July 8, the That's So True crooner shared a video of herself with her phone as she played a part of the unreleased song.
Gracie Abrams teases new track
The lyrics of the track went, "You'd probably sit there and take it/ That only makes me regret it/ If only I had a good reason (I don't)."
"My album is out in 9 days and this song is on it," she captioned the video.
Fans flooded the Instagram post, sharing their excitement about the album, as one user penned, "This is so so good and I’m so excited to hear the album."
"Oh so this is going to be the best song ever we are so cooked," another fan wrote.
"I’m absolutely speechless, you don’t want us to survive the 17th do you?!," another user said.
The teased song was likley the sixth track from Daughter from Hell, titled Good Reason.
Gracie Abrams causes friction with Swifties
The Instagram update came three days after Gracie Abrams shared her look for the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding and unexpectedly caused immense backlash.
Gracie shared a carousel of clicks on her Instagram, with the first snap being of herself in a red dress, which she wore at the pop star's NYC ceremony.
What caught netizens' attention was the fifth image, a still from the 2018 film The Favourite, featuring Emma Stone and Joe Alwyn, one of Taylor Swift's notorious ex-boyfriends.
Taylor's fans called out Gracie's "weird" behaviour to include the Blank Space hitmaker's ex in an Instagram post, which included clicks from her wedding.
"Babes I love you but this is weird asf to do," one user said in the comments.
"Why would you include a photo of Joe," another fan enquired.
A third comment read, "This feels disrespectful to Taylor and Sarah," referring to Sarah Pigeon, with whom Joe is currently "dating", as per Us Weekly.
"Im sorry are you for real? Incluiding a photo of Joe in the same photo dump as taylor’s wedding? Couldnt you at least congratulate taylor and travis on the post? @gracieabrams," a fourth fan noted.
About 'Daughter from Hell'
Daughter from Hell, featuring 16 songs, is set to be released on July 17.
The tracklist includes Hit the Wall, Death Wish, The Knife, Daughter from Hell, Look at My Life, Good Reason, Men Like You, Sober, Broke My Heart, Mews, Minibar, Imaginary Friend, Afflictions, Humming, What If It's Right? and Cold Goodbyes.