Publix recalls organic Blueberries over possible E. coli contamination in eight states

Publix has recalled Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries after the product was associated with potential E. coli contamination, prompting a food safety warning across multiple US states.
The recall was issued by Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. after reports of illnesses associated with the affected blueberries.
As per Publix, the company and the retailer have got 12 reports of consumers facing stomach illnesses between May 11 and June 5 that may be connected to E. coli infections.
Recalled product details
the affected lot includes 10-ounce Frozen GreenWise Organic IQF Blueberries, having a lot code: 60401.
Best-by date: February 9, 2028
Consumers who bought blueberries matching these details are urged to avoid its consumption.
States affected
The recalled blueberries were sold at Publix stores in the following states:
- Alabama
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- North Carolina
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Virginia
What consumers should do?
Publix advises customers who bought the recalled blueberries on or before July 3, 2026, to immediately discard the product or get a refund after returning it back to the stores from where you purchased it.
Consumers with questions can contact the manufacturer by phone at 336-899-5612 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or by email through the company's food safety department.
E. coli symptoms
Escherichia coli (E. coli) symptoms include watery or bloody diarrhea, Stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, low-grade fever, fatigue, and more.