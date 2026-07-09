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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Keir Starmer teases special relief if England win first World Cup since 1966

UK PM Keir Starmer hints at major announcement if England lifts 2026 World Cup in US

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Keir Starmer teases special relief if England win first World Cup since 1966
Keir Starmer teases special relief if England win first World Cup since 1966

An England World Cup win could mean an extra bank holiday, Sir Keir Starmer has hinted ahead of a quarterfinal clash with Norway.

According to ESPN, the Prime Minister hailed Monday's win over Mexico as "one of the best England performances I've ever seen" and victory against Norway would take them a step closer to a first World Cup win for 60 years.

Asked whether he would back a bank holiday if England managed to win the tournament, Sir Keir told reporters at Wednesday's Nato conference: "I don't want to jinx it, but ask me again if we get to the final."

With the final taking place on Sunday July 19, it is thought the following Friday has been earmarked as the most likely date for a celebratory bank holiday.

During his time at the Nato summit in Ankara, Sir Keir exchanged banter with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store, reminding him England only win the World Cup under a Labour government

He told reporters, "I'm a good friend of his. The Norway-UK relationship is as strong as it's ever been and he's a key individual in the coalitions that we've been building. But for 90 minutes on Saturday evening, we'll have to go our different ways as we go into that match."

Sir Keir also said he had resisted calls to attempt to overturn Jarell Quansah's red card against Mexico, after Donald Trump persuaded FIFA to suspend U.S. player Folarin Balogun's suspension to allow him to play against Belgium.

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