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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Iran hits US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after strikes, Trump ends ceasefire

Trump announces ceasefire with Iran is 'over' after US strikes in the Strait of Hormuz

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Iran hits US dases in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes, Trump ends ceasefire
Iran hits US dases in Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes, Trump ends ceasefire 

Iran has hit multiple US bases in Bahrain and Kuwait after American strikes in the Strait of Hormuz.

As world leaders met US President Donald Trump at the NATO Summit in Turkey, Washington and Iran exchange strikes.

According to Al Jazeera, Iran said on Wednesday, July 8, that it targeted “85 US military installations” in response to an attack on Hormozgan province and the port city of Mahshahr.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the “aggressive attacks and gross violation of the Memorandum of Understanding” by the US.

It stated, “The terrorist US military, in clear violation of Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the United Nations Charter, committed military aggression against several monitoring and surveillance centers on the southern coasts of Iran.”

It noted that these strikes “constitute a flagrant violation of Paragraph 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding on the Termination of War, which mandates the cessation of military operations.”


US attack ships in Strait of Hormuz

Late on Tuesday, the US Central Command said that it fired more than 80 Iranian targets after an attack on three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

It further added that American forces launched strikes “to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.”

US Central Command said they are “prepared to hold Iran accountable when the agreement is not adhered to or obeyed.”

US and Iran ‘ceasefire is over’

Following the exchange of strikes, President Trump, who is currently in Ankara to attend a NATO meeting, criticized Iran and announced that the ceasefire is over.


When reporters asked the Republican president, "Is the ceasefire and MOU (memorandum of understanding) over?" He replied, “It's a very interesting question. To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people.”

“And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators; they want to negotiate. They're good people. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, but they have to come back to me. As far as I'm concerned, it's just a waste of time dealing with them. They're liars,” he continued.

It is worth noting that Iran is currently holding a massive funeral for its former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the US-Israel strike on February 28. Both of the sides decided not to exchange strikes during this time.

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