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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
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Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online

BowTied Biohacker claims Connor Murphy found dead in Thailand, no official confirmation

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 44 minutes ago
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online

Conor Murphy death rumors went viral after online claims about dead body found in Thailand lake.

The fitness YouTuber who gained popularity for his looksmaxxing workouts, has reportedly died in Thailand, reported Fitness Volt.

The fitness enthusiast was either 31 or 32 years old, depending on the source. His relatives or representatives have released no announcement as of July 2026.

Fitness Volt reported that a rescue team was summoned to the luxury residential area of Bang Phli district in Samut Prakan province shortly after 3 p.m. local time on July 7, 2026, following a report that a foreigner had been spotted in a lake.

His body was recovered from 20 meters off the shore by divers. 

There were no visible signs of any wrongdoing. An autopsy and tests will be conducted, and the US Embassy will be informed.

According to ThaiRath, before police intervention, a village worker videotaped MMurphy'serratic behavior, which included him trying to give money to a driver, walking up to someone's car, yelling, rolling on the road, making praying movements, and others.

When officers came to the place where the incident was reported, Murphy ran into the village and into the lake, where he swam until exhaustion, and he drowned at a depth of more than 10 meters. Divers found him about 30 minutes later.

Murphy's girlfriend, a 22-year-old woman whom he had been dating for about three years and had just returned to see after some time away, told ThaiRath that she had never seen her boyfriend taking drugs before and could not say anything about his unusual behavior.

The house for rent, estimated at around $600,000, was allegedly found with paint smeared all over it, from furniture to appliances.

According to investigators, two unused syringes were found in Murphy's vehicle along with unknown pills in his waist bag. However, these facts can neither confirm nor deny the cause of death.

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