World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar

Oil prices in US surge after Trump declares Iran ceasefire deal 'over'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 13 minutes ago
US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is over, oil prices soar
US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar

US stock futures fell sharply on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared that the interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran was "over," triggering a surge in oil prices.

Speaking in Ankara ahead of a NATO summit, Trump stated he doesn’t plan to be involved in any kind of engagement with Iran, significantly increasing fearing renewed tensions in the Middle East.


The comments pushed both Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures up by over 6%.

US-Iran exchanged strikes, triggering renewed conflict

Trump’s comments come after the US and Iran exchanged strikes last night, as the US struck Iran, which was retaliated by the country via strikes on US bases in the Middle East, prompting widespread tensions across the region.


By early trading, Dow futures had significantly declined to 1.34%, S&P 500 futures fell 1.06%, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.55%, while the Russell 2000 index dropped to 1.5%.

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, rose to its highest level in over a week.

Increasing oil prices increased energy stocks, with Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Devon Energy, Diamondback Energy all, APA Corp, and all posting premarket gains.

Meanwhile, travel-related stocks came under pressure as investors worried regarding soaring fuel costs.

Shares of United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line all declined in premarket trading.

Investors are also awaiting the release of the Federal Reserve's June meeting minutes later Wednesday for clues on future interest rate policy. Technology stocks remained weak, although Broadcom trimmed losses after Apple announced a chip supply deal worth over $30 billion with the company.

NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
Iran hits US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after strikes, Trump ends ceasefire
Iran hits US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after strikes, Trump ends ceasefire
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online
Andrew Gillum arrested on drug charges: What to know about ex-Florida governor nominee
Andrew Gillum arrested on drug charges: What to know about ex-Florida governor nominee
Pfizer HQ at risk of collapsing: NYC buildings evacuated amid disturbing discovery
Pfizer HQ at risk of collapsing: NYC buildings evacuated amid disturbing discovery
Iran strikes commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, risking fragile U.S. agreement
Iran strikes commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz, risking fragile U.S. agreement
Trump arrives at NATO Summit as Platner campaign crumbles
Trump arrives at NATO Summit as Platner campaign crumbles
Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details
Mitch McConnell health update: Senator continues hospital recovery amid scarcity of details
Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested
Monaco bomb attack: Female suspect found dead in Ukraine, two officials arrested
China orders death sentence for 69-year-old ex-official over massive bribery case
China orders death sentence for 69-year-old ex-official over massive bribery case
Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know
Damascus hit with explosions amid French President Macron’s visit: What to know
Maine democrat Graham Platner faces growing pressure to drop senate bid: Details
Maine democrat Graham Platner faces growing pressure to drop senate bid: Details

Popular News

US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar

US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar
13 minutes ago
Kris Jenner gives loving shout-out to ‘thoughtful and caring’ Penelope Disick on her 14th

Kris Jenner gives loving shout-out to ‘thoughtful and caring’ Penelope Disick on her 14th
an hour ago
Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years

Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years
3 hours ago