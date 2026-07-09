Palace makes joyful announcement after King Charles pursues Harry for Archie, Lilibet reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to mark a major milestone.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, July 9, Buckingham Palace made a joyful announcement, sharing that Their Majesties, for their latest engagement, are set to visit ZSL London Zoo to mark a milestone anniversary.
Besides being the zoo’s 200th anniversary, the visit will also mark a momentous occasion as this will be Charles’s first trip as Patron of ZSL.
Since 1828, every British monarch has served as Patron of ZSL.
About ZSL
ZSL (initials for Zoological Society of London) is an international wildlife conservation charity founded in 1826 that works to protect endangered species, restore habitats, conduct scientific research, and promote animal welfare around the world.
Buckingham Palace announces King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit to ZSL
In the Royal Family’s Instagram post, the palace shared, “Celebrating 200 years of @OfficialZSL. Later today, The King and Queen will visit @ZSLLondonZoo to mark its 200th anniversary. This will mark The King’s first visit as Patron of ZSL, a role held by every monarch since 1828.”
The palace also posted a carousel of throwback photos showcasing past visits by the Royal Family members to the iconic zoo, including then-Princess Elizabeth in 1939, Prince Philip in 1960 and 1963, Princess Anne in 2000, then-Prince Charles and Prince William in 2013, King Charles and Princess Royal’s meeting David Attenboroug in 1958, Prince Edward in 2015, and Duchess Sophie in 2022.
King Charles pursues Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Archie and Lilibet reunion
Buckingham Palace’s major update comes after it was reported that King Charles has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, seeking a reunion with his grandchildren – Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
According to insiders, the 77-year-old monarch has ordered senior staff members of the Palace to coordinate with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to find a suitable time for a reunion.
"While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing,” shared the source, while another insider said, "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."
They also noted that a short 24-hour trip to the UK for Meghan and the children is reportedly among the options being considered, with Harry arranging additional private security for the potential visit.