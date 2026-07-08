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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Trump issues stark warning to Iran after US strikes

The warning comes after Trump said the peace deal between US-Iran is 'over'

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Trump issues stark warning to Iran after US strikes
Trump issues stark warning to Iran after US strikes

The US President Doanld Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran just hours after launching a wave of strikes on Iran.

The US president said that Tehran were “scum” after the Iranians retaliated against US bases in Kuwait and Bahrain overnight, threatening a fragile interim peace deal agreed between both sides last month.

Speaking alongside Nato chief Mark Rutte, Trump said that Iran was led by “sick people”, adding, “I don’t want to deal with them anymore.”

He further told reporters at ​the NATO summit in Turkey ahead of his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stating, "I'll give ⁠a little warning: We're going to hit them hard tonight."

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US Central Command claimed to have struck more than 60 small boats of the IRGC as punishment for Iranian attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Moreover, Washington revoked a license allowing Iran to sell oil.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions in Iran's main oil hub of Kharg Island, on Qeshm Island and in the southern port cities of Sirik and Bandar Abbas.

US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over'

Trump’s recent statement comes after he declared that the ceasefire between US-Iran “over,” tumbling US stock futures and resulted in soaring oil prices.

The comments pushed both Brent crude and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures up by over 6%.

On the other hand, NATO chief on Wednesday, July 8, said that the new attacks by US on Iran were “absolutely necessary,” according to Reuters.

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