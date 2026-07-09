2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results

The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open is officially underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and the leaderboard is already crowded with world-class talent.
As players navigate the firm, windswept turf, the opening round has set the stage for a thrilling tournament. Early results show a three-way tie at the top with Tom Kim, Bernd Wiesberger and Patrick Cantlay all firing impressive 65s to sit at -5.
Global stars converge
This co-sanctioned event which counts toward both the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and the PGA Tour’s FedExCup has drawn a powerhouse field. The world’s top players are using this tournament as a critical final tune-up before next week’s Open Championship.
“This field also includes LIV’s Jon Rahm, a member of the DP World Tour, one of seven LIV golfers playing,” reports highlight underlining the tournament’s unique role in global golf.
Following the action
For fans looking to catch every drive and putt, coverage is extensive. In the United States, you can stream the action via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ or catch the simulcast on the Golf Channel.
As one source noted, “You can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage on the GOLF App.” UK viewers can tune into Sky Sports, while BBC iPlayer will offer free highlights for the final two rounds.
Key players to watch
Defending champion Chris Gotterup is looking to maintain his momentum after a recent victory at the John Deere Classic. Meanwhile, local favourite Robert MacIcarvedntyre, who won here in 2024, is drawing significant home support.
With the leaderboard currently featuring a tight cluster of contenders, the coming days promise intense competition.
A test of skill
The Renaissance Club, despite being carved from a pine forest, provides a classic links-style challenge that tests even the best. Players are under pressure to perform knowing that a strong finish here is the perfect preparation for the high-stakes links golf awaiting them at The Open Championship.