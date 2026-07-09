Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results

Bernd Wiesberger leads early as the 2026 Genesis Scottish Open begins at The Renaissance Club

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results
2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results

The 2026 Genesis Scottish Open is officially underway at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick and the leaderboard is already crowded with world-class talent.

As players navigate the firm, windswept turf, the opening round has set the stage for a thrilling tournament. Early results show a three-way tie at the top with Tom Kim, Bernd Wiesberger and Patrick Cantlay all firing impressive 65s to sit at -5.

Global stars converge

This co-sanctioned event which counts toward both the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai and the PGA Tour’s FedExCup has drawn a powerhouse field. The world’s top players are using this tournament as a critical final tune-up before next week’s Open Championship.

2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results

“This field also includes LIV’s Jon Rahm, a member of the DP World Tour, one of seven LIV golfers playing,” reports highlight underlining the tournament’s unique role in global golf.

Following the action

For fans looking to catch every drive and putt, coverage is extensive. In the United States, you can stream the action via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ or catch the simulcast on the Golf Channel.

As one source noted, “You can also stream a live simulcast of Golf Channel’s TV coverage on the GOLF App.” UK viewers can tune into Sky Sports, while BBC iPlayer will offer free highlights for the final two rounds.

Key players to watch

Defending champion Chris Gotterup is looking to maintain his momentum after a recent victory at the John Deere Classic. Meanwhile, local favourite Robert MacIcarvedntyre, who won here in 2024, is drawing significant home support.

2026 Genesis Scottish Open: Leaderboard, TV coverage & results

With the leaderboard currently featuring a tight cluster of contenders, the coming days promise intense competition.

A test of skill

The Renaissance Club, despite being carved from a pine forest, provides a classic links-style challenge that tests even the best. Players are under pressure to perform knowing that a strong finish here is the perfect preparation for the high-stakes links golf awaiting them at The Open Championship.

Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final
Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final
FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt
FIFA refereeing chief breaks silence on bias claims after Argentina vs Egypt
France vs Morocco: World Cup quarterfinal start time, lineups, predictions
France vs Morocco: World Cup quarterfinal start time, lineups, predictions
Arthur Fery reveals ‘special’ message from Queen Camilla after Wimbledon win
Arthur Fery reveals ‘special’ message from Queen Camilla after Wimbledon win
Conor McGregor promises ‘off the charts’ performance vs Max Holloway at UFC 329
Conor McGregor promises ‘off the charts’ performance vs Max Holloway at UFC 329
Battle Piece codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Battle Piece codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards
Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years
Nintendo announces shutdown of Mario Kart tour after seven years
Travis Kelce’s teammates reveal shocking detail about Taylor Swift wedding
Travis Kelce’s teammates reveal shocking detail about Taylor Swift wedding
Messi breaks silence after 'rigged match' claims in Argentina vs Egypt game
Messi breaks silence after 'rigged match' claims in Argentina vs Egypt game
Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year
Marshawn Kneeland diagnosed with CTE after death at 24 last year
Russia to compete at LA 2028 Olympics? IOC makes major decision
Russia to compete at LA 2028 Olympics? IOC makes major decision
Kyle Lowry signs one-day Toronto Raptors contract to retire: 'my home'
Kyle Lowry signs one-day Toronto Raptors contract to retire: 'my home'

Popular News

Kingshot codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

Kingshot codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards

7 minutes ago
Colorado reports 90 cases of stomach bug caused by Cyclospora parasite

Colorado reports 90 cases of stomach bug caused by Cyclospora parasite

38 minutes ago
Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final

Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final
an hour ago