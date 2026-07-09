Meghan Markle ‘horrified’ as Harry’s ‘cringworthy’ past exposed in scathing article

Meghan Markle’s true feelings over a bombshell new article about Prince Harry have come to light.
The Duchess of Sussex – who backed out from her highly anticipated UK return with The Duke and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at 11th-hour after being denied state security, is reportedly “horrified” with Daily Mail journalist, Charlotte Griffiths’ new piece.
In the new article – which came out just two days after Harry suffered a loss in his privacy invasion lawsuit against the Associated Newspaper Limited, Charlotte called him a “Practical joker” while expressing her dismay on how her text messages exchange with the Royal were investigated in the High Court.
Besides many other claims, Charlotte also recalled an instance when Harry placed a “white pill” upon her tongue – which she said “was almost certainly paracetamol”.
She further revealed that the younger son of King Charles once accidentally shot a white pheasant.
She also claimed Harry accidentally shot a white pheasant dead and kissed a girl who’d arrived “on the arm of one of his friends” during the festivities – something that was later “laughed off” by those in attendance.
Just hours after the article was published, insiders lift the curtain on how Meghan feels about the bombshell revelations about her husband – who is already going through a rough patch during his UK stay.
“Obviously Meghan is well aware of this article. Apparently she’s read it all the way through and as anyone might imagine she finds it cringeworthy as hell and incredibly unfortunate,” one insider told Woman’s Day.
However, “at the same time it’s also quite eye-opening. Of course she’s heard so many stories about what Harry was like back in his party heyday. But [this] is on another level compared to what she was privy to before,” added the insider.