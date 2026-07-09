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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final

Norway switched hotels in Miami ahead of their historic quarter-final against England

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final
Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final

Norway’s 2026 World Cup campaign has hit a logistical hurdle just days before their historic quarter-final clash against England. The squad was forced to switch hotels in the Miami area only one night after checking in.

Why the team moved?

The players grew frustrated with their original accommodation, The Dalmar Hotel in Fort Lauderdale. Reports cite persistent noise from a nearby construction site, heavy traffic and poor conditions as primary reasons for the complaint. Seeking to ensure optimal rest for their upcoming match, the delegation acted quickly.

Swift FIFA intervention

Norway World Cup squad forced into last-minute hotel change ahead of England quarter-final

After the Norwegian Football Federation lodged an official complaint, FIFA assisted in a rapid relocation. The entire squad was moved to a new facility close to the Hard Rock Stadium, the venue for the England match, in just two and a half hours.

FIFA agreed to cover the cost for 50 rooms and security, while the Norwegian federation is responsible for additional upgrade charges requested by the players.

Focus on recovery

The team’s logistics manager, Truls Dæhli, addressed the stress of the situation: “It is brutal having to move but we are satisfied with the new place and everyone is happy now.” He added, “Some people might fear that this will affect the players but it was the players who wanted this more than anyone else.”

This disruption follows a bout of illness that recently affected several squad members, though officials confirm those players are recovering. With Norway reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in history, the coaching staff is prioritizing stability to keep the team focused on Saturday’s match.

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