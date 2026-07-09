Victoria Beckham reaches new milestone after celebrating anniversary with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham received support from husband David Beckham and their children as she celebrated the launch of her first US pop-up store in Miami, marking a major milestone for her fashion brand.
The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the special milestone as she launched her first-ever U.S. retail boutique at Miami's exclusive Bal Harbour Shops.
She captioned the post, “So excited to be here tonight in Miami, celebrating the House of Victoria Beckham at @balharbourshops with my family and friends!”
Shortly after she shared the post, fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages celebrating her major milestone.
One fan noted, Congratulations on ur opening celebration.@victoriabeckham Love the beige on left & black on right. At that beautiful staircase entry!”
Another commented, “Congratulations, it looks beautiful!”
The third noted, “Congratulations! Such a great night!”
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham anniversary
Notably, this good news came just days after David Beckham and Victoria Beckham celebrated 27 years of marriage by sharing heartfelt throwback photos,
On Saturday, July 4, the former soccer star, 51, commemorated his 27th wedding anniversary by sharing a series of throwback photos on Instagram.
“29 years together, 27 years married & you have given me everything I could ever wish for,” David wrote in the caption of his post.
He added, “Our proudest achievement will always be our family I love you & Happy Anniversary.”
In the comments, Victoria, said, “Happy anniversary I love you so much.”
Among the images was a sweet snap of the couple hugging, followed by another of David planting a kiss on Victoria's nose, before ending with a more recent picture.
"After 27 years of marriage, four amazing children and countless matching outfits, you’re still my everything. Happy anniversary!! I love you so much @davidbeckham," Victoria also wrote in her Instagram post.