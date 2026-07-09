IRGC threatens retaliation, says US strikes will disrupt Strait of Hormuz 

IRGC has strongly reacted to the second night of US strikes, killing 14 and leaving 78 injured across Iran.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stated, the US military strikes will not only trigger Iran’s “crushing response” but also disrupt crucial traffic through the Hormuz.
In a statement, the IRGC stated traffic had been restored to 50% in contrast to pre-war levels and blamed Washington’s “adventurism and interference” in determining routes for the current disruption.
“Foreigners have no stake in this land and in the Strait of Hormuz,” the statement added.
The statement comes after 2 days of US strikes in the Strait of Hormuz and several cities, including Bushehr, Chabahar, Bandar Abbas, and Sirik.
In response to US strikes, Iran targeted US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar for the second consecutive night.
UAE condemns Iranian attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain
The UAE has condemned “in the strongest terms” Iran’s renewed attacks on Gulf countries and expressed solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain.
In a statement, its Foreign Ministry said: “These hostile attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Kuwait and a threat to their security and stability.”
Meanwhile, Iranians are preparing for the burial of Khamenei and members of his family in the holy city of Mashhad after multiple funeral processions across Iran and Iraq.
As per videos posted by Iranian media show, coffin, draped in an Iranian flag, as it passes by the huge crowd of mourners in Mashhad.