Kingshot codes for July 2026 to redeem exciting rewards 

Kingshot players can claim free in-game rewards through the latest active gift codes.
These codes provide Gems, Speedups, Hero EXP and other valuable items to assist with city building and battles.
Players can easily redeem the codes for free rewards, while discounted top-ups remain available for those looking for extra resources.
Active Kingshot codes for July 2026
Here's a list of ingshot codes for July 2026:
Kingshot888 200 Gem= 2 × Mythic Conquest Skill Books, 2 × Mythic Expedition Skill Manuals, 2 × Gold Keys
VIP777 200 Gems = 2 × Mythic Conquest Skill Books, 2 × Mythic Expedition Skill Manuals, 2 × Gold Keys
How to play Kingshot codes?
Watch out this video as it will guide you in completing the steps and lead towards victory.
Kingshot codes (expired)
- PROTECTNATURE
- KS0603
- KSPRAWNING
- BESTMOM2026
- Childrenday0505
- LOVEFAMILY
- OFFICIALSTORE516
- CHILDFUN2026
- EIDALADHA0527
- WORKERPOWER
- KSGW26JP
- OFFICIALSTORE9
- KS0426
- 0425FORU
- KS0425
- LOVETHEPLANET
- KS0420
- WEEKENDPLAN
- KS0408
- BUNNY405
- NOFOOLIN
- OFFICIALSTORE04
- KS0330
- FIREFRIDAY
- EIDMUB2026
- KINGSHOTHBD
- DC500KWEMADEIT
- CELEBRATEHER
- RAMADAN
- THUR0305
- ITSFRIDAY227
- SPRINGFES217
- LOVEKS2026
- KINGSTORE210
- TGIFBOOST26
- TACODE0127
- WEEKENDJOY
- SAYCHEESE26
- KINGDOMSTAR
- ENERGY0112
- THURMADNESS
- SEEYOUIN2026
- KINGSHOTXMAS
- THEKINGSTORE
- KINGSHOT13M
- STORELAUNCH
- TGIFISBACK
- TOGOVERNOR
- HELLOWORLD25
- KSDC400K
- TGIF1107
- HALLOWEEN25
- TRICKORTREAT
- TGIF1016
- BONAPPETIT
- COFFEEPOWER
- ITISFRIDAY
- 1INAMILLION
- LETSCLEANUP
- SORRYIMLATE
- DAYANDNIGHT
- TGIFTIME
- GIVEUAGIFT
- THANKUOLIVE
- KSDC300K
- looking4code
- WEHIT777
- FRIENDSHIP25
- KINGSHOTGIF
- COURAGE
- CHOCOLATE25
- KSDC200K
- KSFB500K
- HIDAD25
- UFOUNDIT
- WEHIT400
- CHILDHOOD25
- ACODEBURGER
- KSFB300K
- FAMILY25
- THXMOM
- KSDC100K
- KINGDOM200
- WORKERS2025
- KSFB200K
- EASTER2025
- KSFB150K
- EASTER
How to redeem Kingshot codes for July 2026?
Follow these steps to redeem Kingshot codes for July 2026:
1: Launch the game and click the avatar in the upper-left corner, and note down your Player ID.
2: Go to the official redemption page: ks-giftcode.centurygame.com
3: Insert your Player ID to log in.
4: Insert the active code into the input box and click on Confirm.
5: The rewards will be sent to your in-game mailbox. Open it and claim them.