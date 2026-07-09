World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

FDA recalls 2.5 million eye drop Bottles over possible foreign substance

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the manufacturer of the prescription drug, is voluntarily recalling over 2.5 million bottles of its product

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
FDA recalls 2.5 million eye drop Bottles over possible foreign substance
FDA recalls 2.5 million eye drop Bottles over possible foreign substance 

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the manufacturer of the prescription drug, has voluntarily recalled the millions of bottles of eye drop medication, which was widely used to treat allergies and inflammation, have been recalled across the country, as per the Food and Drug Administration.

Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension eye drops were recalled, citing contamination issues, as per recall notice.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the manufacturer of the prescription drug, is voluntarily recalling over 2.5 million bottles of its product.


“Prednisolone is a steroid medicine that is used to relieve the redness, itching, and swelling caused by eye infections and other conditions,” reads a description of the medication from the Mayo Clinic. “This medicine is available only with your doctor’s prescription.”

Product description: prednisoLONE Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension, USP, 1%, Rx only

  • 5 mL (NDC 70748-332-02)
  • 10 mL (NDC 70748-332-03)
  • 15 mL (70748-332-04)

The recall number of the lot is: D-0655-2026

The recall, initiated early last month but classified as a Class II recall last week, spans dozens of individual lot codes and separate bottles.

In the case of a Class II recall, use of or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, as per FDA.

US-Iran tensions escalate: Tehran targets Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar
US-Iran tensions escalate: Tehran targets Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar
IRGC threatens retaliation, says US strikes will disrupt Strait of Hormuz
IRGC threatens retaliation, says US strikes will disrupt Strait of Hormuz
Trump to ask Supreme Court for birthright citizenship hearing
Trump to ask Supreme Court for birthright citizenship hearing
Keir Starmer teases special relief if England win first World Cup since 1966
Keir Starmer teases special relief if England win first World Cup since 1966
Zohran Mamdani joins VAR row, takes jibe at ‘robbed’ Egypt vs Argentina game
Zohran Mamdani joins VAR row, takes jibe at ‘robbed’ Egypt vs Argentina game
Trump claims Iran ‘called’ to seek deal again after US second night of strikes
Trump claims Iran ‘called’ to seek deal again after US second night of strikes
Islamic Republic of Japan: Trump's gaffe-filled NATO presser sparks reactions
Islamic Republic of Japan: Trump's gaffe-filled NATO presser sparks reactions
Trump issues stark warning to Iran after US strikes
Trump issues stark warning to Iran after US strikes
US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar
US stock futures tumble as Trump says Iran deal is 'over', oil prices soar
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
NATO secretary general backs US strikes on Iran as leaders meet in Ankara
Iran hits US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after strikes, Trump ends ceasefire
Iran hits US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait after strikes, Trump ends ceasefire
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online
Connor Murphy death hoax? Viral Thailand lake claims spark chaos online

Popular News

39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China

39 dead as tropical storm Maysak riggers deadly floods in Southern China
15 minutes ago
Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know

Yungblud cancels festival appearance days after stage breakdown: What we know
35 minutes ago
Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default

Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default
58 minutes ago