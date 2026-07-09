FDA recalls 2.5 million eye drop Bottles over possible foreign substance 

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the manufacturer of the prescription drug, has voluntarily recalled the millions of bottles of eye drop medication, which was widely used to treat allergies and inflammation, have been recalled across the country, as per the Food and Drug Administration.
Prednisolone Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension eye drops were recalled, citing contamination issues, as per recall notice.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the manufacturer of the prescription drug, is voluntarily recalling over 2.5 million bottles of its product.
“Prednisolone is a steroid medicine that is used to relieve the redness, itching, and swelling caused by eye infections and other conditions,” reads a description of the medication from the Mayo Clinic. “This medicine is available only with your doctor’s prescription.”
Product description: prednisoLONE Acetate Ophthalmic Suspension, USP, 1%, Rx only
- 5 mL (NDC 70748-332-02)
- 10 mL (NDC 70748-332-03)
- 15 mL (70748-332-04)
The recall number of the lot is: D-0655-2026
The recall, initiated early last month but classified as a Class II recall last week, spans dozens of individual lot codes and separate bottles.
In the case of a Class II recall, use of or exposure to a product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, as per FDA.