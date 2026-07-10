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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William

Prince William participated in a polo match to raise funds for charities in Windsor

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William

Prince William showed off his polo skills to raise funds for "incredible" charities at the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor.

The Prince was supported by his wife, Kate Middleton, on Friday, July 10.

Kate Middleton returns to polo outing

Kate was spotted on the sidelines to cheer on her husband, marking it her first time back at the polo games since 2023.


For the occasion, Kate wore a black-and-white gingham dress paired with Camila Elphick shoes.

She arrived with Prince William’s equerry, Squadron Leader Mike Reynolds.

Royal Family in Windsor

The mother-of-three, who skipped the sporting event for the last two years due to her cancer treatment, was joined by William's cousin Peter Phillips, his new wife, Harriet Sperling, and her daughter from her previous marriage, Georgina.

About the Royal Charity Polo Cup

The annual equestrian event, held at Guards Polo Club in Windsor, raises funds for charities and causes supported by the Prince and Princess of Wales.


This year marked the 15th time William competed in the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup, and the event is expected to take the total amount raised to over $20 million.

Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup
Prince William at the Royal Charity Polo Cup

The 2026 cup is benefiting 10 charities, including Wales Air Ambulance, The Royal College of Paramedics, Shout, Tŷ Hafan children’s hospice, Forward Trust, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, We Are Farming Minds, The Passage and Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

Prince Harry's busy in the UK

Prince William's polo appearance took place as his estranged brother Prince Harry was in Birmingham, over 100 miles away, at the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games.

The Duke of Sussex played pickleball, laser run, and wheelchair rugby before giving a speech to spectators and staff.

According to initial reports, Meghan Markle and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were supposed to join the Duke for a trip to his hometown, the plan was scrapped due to securty concerns.

However, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet are reportedly travelling to the UK to reunite with Harry.

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