Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 54 minutes ago
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EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine

Meta is in breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) by using design features that keep users engaged for long periods, as per EU

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 54 minutes ago
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine
EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine

The European Union has issued a warning to Meta to change the design of Instagram and Facebook or experience hefty financial penalties, stating the platforms’ features encourage excessive and compulsive use.

EU says Meta breached Digital Services Act

The European Commission announced on Friday that Meta is in breach of the Digital Services Act (DSA) by using design features that keep users engaged for long periods.

As per Commission, features such as infinite scroll, autoplay, push notifications and highly personalized recommendation algorithms encourage users to keep scrolling and enter an "autopilot mode," developing risky online habits.

The regulator stated Meta failed to properly assess the impact of these features on users' physical and mental well-being, particularly children and vulnerable adults.

EU warns Meta to remove addictive Facebook, Instagram features or face fine


Concerns over children and teenagers

Moreover, the Commission accused Meta of ignoring evidence demonstrating that several minors spend long hours on Facebook and Instagram, especially at night.

It stated features like Stories and Reels may encourage excessive use among youngsters.

EU regulators added that Meta's existing safety measures, including screen-time reminders and default time management tools for teenagers, can be easily dismissed and have not reduced platform usage.

Changes demanded

The Commission has asked Meta to disable addictive features like autoplay and infinite scroll by default.

Additionally, it wants the company to roll out effective screen-time breaks and make its recommendation algorithms less focused on maximizing user engagement.

It is pertinent to mention that the findings are preliminary, and Meta will now have the opportunity to review the evidence and submit a formal response.

If the Commission confirms its findings, Meta could face fines of up to 6% of its global annual revenue.

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