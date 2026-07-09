Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
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Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default

Meta's new feature is part of AI push through Meta Superintelligence Labs and is initially only available for US users

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 58 minutes ago
Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default
Meta lets AI generate images using public Instagram Photos by default

Meta has started launching the latest feature, enabling its AI image generator, Muse Image, to generate photos using content from public Instagram accounts unless users choose to opt out.

The feature is part of Meta's latest AI push through Meta Superintelligence Labs and is initially only available for the US users.

How does the feature work?

With Muse Image, users can create AI-created images by tagging a public Instagram username in a prompt.

Meta AI can then use publicly accessible photos from that account to generate personalized visuals, such as event invitations, creative concepts and social media graphics.

As per Meta, the feature is particularly designed to create AI-generated content more personalized and interactive across its platforms.

Users must opt out

Instagram users with public accounts are automatically included in the feature by default. People who do not want their photos and videos used for AI-generated images must manually change their privacy settings.


To opt out, users can launch the Instagram app, go to Profile, tap the three-line menu, choose sharing and reuse, and disable the options under "Allow people to use your content on Instagram and with AI features on Meta" for both Posts and Reels.

Switching an account to private will also prevent future AI-generated images from using that content.

Existing AI images will remain

Meta says that opting out will only stop future AI-generated creations. Images already created using a user's public content will not be removed.

Moreover, the company confirmed that users will not receive notifications when someone generates AI images using their public Instagram content, raising privacy concerns among some users.

Part of meta's AI expansion

The significant launch accompanies the release of Muse Image, Meta’s first in-house AI image generation model that rivals with image-generation tools from OpenAI and Google.

Meta plans to expand the cutting-edge technology to different apps including Messenger, Facebook, and other services as it continues to invest a substantial amount of money in AI and creator-focused tools. 

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