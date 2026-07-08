Apple set to heavily invest in US chip production, creating hundreds of job 

Apple has officially announced a heavy investment of over $30 billion in the US chip manufacturing via an expanded partnership with Broadcom.
It marks a significant move, which is likely to produce 15 billion chips and generate hundreds of American jobs.
The investment will diversify Broadcom's manufacturing capabilities at its facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, strengthening domestic semiconductor production and supporting Apple's long-term supply chain strategy.
Apple and Broadcom highlight US manufacturing
Apple CEO Tim Cook stated the collaboration reflects both companies’ commitment to American innovation and manufacturing.
Cook stated, "The cutting-edge components built in Fort Collins are essential to delivering the incredible performance and connectivity our customers expect, and we're proud to deepen our investments in the U.S.-based suppliers that share our commitment to excellence and innovation."
Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and his administration for helping and supporting him to fulfill Apple’s dream of manufacturing projects.
Broadcom President and CEO Hock Tan stated the company was pleased to diversify its manufacturing footprint in Colorado following decades of development in Apple.
"With Apple's newest commitment, we're pleased to expand our manufacturing footprint in Fort Collins, where we create groundbreaking technology that connects people around the world," Tan said.
Trump administration welcomes investment
A Trump administration official described the announcement as "another major win for America," stating the Cupertino-based tech giant’s investment demonstrates confidence in the administration's economic agenda and efforts to strengthen the US semiconductor industry.
According to the official, the administration hopes other companies will follow Apple's lead by increasing investments in American manufacturing.
Notably, Trump reportedly personally encouraged Cook to expand Apple's U.S. manufacturing efforts, leading to the company's multibillion-dollar investment commitment.
Broadcom stock
Broadcom (AVGO) shares saw an exponential rise after the company secured a long-term chip supply agreement with Apple extending through 2031, with shares reaching $384.12.