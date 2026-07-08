Meta launches Muse Image AI generator for Instagram and WhatsApp

In a significant development, Meta has officially unveiled its first in-house artificial intelligence image-generation model, expanding its AI capabilities across Instagram, WhatsApp and other platforms, aiming to outdo rival tech giants such as OpenAI and Google.
Developed by Meta Superintelligence Labs, led by Alexandr Wang, Muse Image enables users to easily generate and edit AI-generated images using text prompts, sketches and creative presets.
Moreover, the model enables users to create photos inspired by content from public Instagram accounts, with Meta noting that users may not be notified if their public content is used to create AI-generated images.
Available across Meta platforms
Muse Image is accessible for free via the Meta AI app and website, while premium users subscribing to Meta’s monthly plans can easily create a variety of photos and access the cutting-edge features.
Moreover, the feature has been incorporated into the company’s Meta AI chats and powers more than 30 AI creative effects for Instagram Stories.
The feature is currently being introduced in select countries, with a wider expansion expected in the near future.
Focus on creators and advertisers
Beyond consumer use, Muse Image is particularly designed to assist advertisers generate high-quality marketing visuals through Meta's AI-powered Advantage Plus platform.
As per Meta, the model is able to intelligently edit images, change styles and generate multiple on-brand variations with fewer revisions, simplifying it for businesses to develop advertising campaigns.
Meta diversifies AI ambitions
The significant release marks the second major AI-powered launch from Meta Superintelligence Labs after the launch of the Muse Spark language model in the starting of this year.
Moreover, Meta previewed Muse Video, the forthcoming AI video-generation model expected to launch later.
With this launch, Meta’s AI models reliance will be reduced on third-party technologies previously used for image generation.
The launch reflects CEO Mark Zuckerberg's broader vision of building "personal superintelligence" while diversifying the company’s AI offerings and generating a range of new revenue opportunities beyond its core advertising business.