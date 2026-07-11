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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'

The British driver drove the McLaren Hypercar at Goodwood Hill alongside Valentino Ross

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: Maybe in a few years
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'

Lando Norris has expressed his desire to team up with former MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi for a 24 Hours of Le Mans campaign.

The British F1 driver and the Italian superstar appeared together at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday, July 10, where they were interviewed following the completion of their runs.

Lando Norris at the Goodwood Hill

Norris drove several cars up Goodwood Hill on Friday, most notably McLaren's new Hypercar challenger ahead of its return to the top class of the World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2027.

With multiple drivers also competing in GT3 cars this year, including Max Verstappen and Lance Stroll, Karun Chandhok asked Norris whether he would like to team up with Rossi in endurance racing one day.

The Briton replied, "Yeah, I would [like to be teammates with him]," before Ross added, "I tried to ask him. They are very busy now, Formula 1 drivers."


Norris continued, "We have too many races, but with now McLaren having Le Mans, then maybe next year... no, not next year. In a couple of years, three, four years, I would love to, it would be an honour for me, and we will have a lot of fun for sure."

Rossi said, "I try to wait for Lando."


Valentino Ross racing Team WRT

After retiring from MotoGP, Rossi switched to GT racing.

He has competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, and he is currently racing in the GT World Challenge Europe for Team WRT.

Lando Norris' romance speculations

The race came amid romance rumours surrounding Lando Norris and influencer Alix Earle.

Pictures and footage shared by the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi featured the pair partying at a private club in London, before leaving separately.


This was not the first time the pair were spotted together, as they were photographed together in Cannes, France, in June, after the TikTok star was seen at an F1 race in Monaco.

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