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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
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Carlos Alcaraz gives major update on training amid wrist injury: ‘Right track’

Alcaraz makes massive progress in recovery after missing the Wimbledon and French Open

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 40 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz gives major update on training amid wrist injury: ‘Right track’
Carlos Alcaraz gives major update on training amid wrist injury: ‘Right track’

Carlos Alcaraz gave his fans a peek into his recovery progress ahead of Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic's high-voltage clash at Wimbledon.

Taking to Instagram, on Thursday, July 9, the Spanish tennis star shared some videos from his practice session on court and showed progress in his wrist movement following the injury that forced him to withdraw from two major tournaments of the season.

Along with the carousel showing insights of his practice session, the six-time Grand Slam winner wrote, “On the right track.”


In the footage, Alcaraz is seen training with his usual team, consisting of Álvaro Alcaraz, Samuel López, and Juanjo Moreno.

The post quickly gained his fans' attention, who expressed hope to see the 23-year-old back on the court.

A fan wrote, “What a beautiful, beautiful sight, so excited to see this, love you too much.”

“I hope to see you very soon back on court, it’s been too long. I miss you,” another expressed.

“Save some aura for the rest of the tour, Carlos,” the third one gushed.

Alcaraz to miss Masters 1000 in Canada

Alcaraz has been sharing his progress with his fans on social media, which gave his fans hope that they will soon see the Olympic silver medalist back on the court, but he confirmed on Thursday that he will be missing the Masters 1000 in Canada.

The world No. 2, who previously withdrew from two Grand Slam tournaments, the French Open and Wimbledon Championships, is expected to return to the ATP circuit with the Masters 1000 in Cincinnati.

Carlos Alcaraz injury

Alcaraz has been away from court since sustaining a right wrist injury at the Barcelona Open in mid-April. Due to the seriousness of the injury, the Spaniard missed the entire clay and grass seasons.


As per reports, his team is taking a cautious approach to avoid a more severe tear or long-term damage.

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