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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Arthur Fery vs Zverev Wimbledon semifinal time change sparks fans' fury

BBC slammed for moving Arthur Fery's Wimbledon semifinal to earlier time to avoid World Cup clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Arthur Fery vs Zverev Wimbledon semifinal time change sparks fans fury
Arthur Fery vs Zverev Wimbledon semifinal time change sparks fans' fury

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Fery’s Wimbledon semifinal hit with time change, triggering fans’ anger.

According to Daily Mail, millions of tennis fans could miss British wildcard, Fery, historic Wimbledon semifinals after its was moved to earlier timeslot due to clash with BBC World Cup coverage.

The match was originally scheduled first on Centre Court, meaning it will start at 1:30 pm on Friday rather than in the second slot, which begins at around 5pm.

The decision has caused an almighty row because so many British fans will be at work.

But millions of fans will be at work when the match gets under way on BBC One and could miss most of the showdown.


Fans reaction

A fan wrote, “A British player in the semi-finals of Wimbledon and they put Arthur Fery on at 1.30pm when lots of British tennis fans are still at work. Only in Great Britain.”

“This is total bulls**t. Sinner and Djokovic last played on Tuesday. How do you schedule Fery and Zverev, who played yesterday, to go on before them?” another expressed.

The Sinner-Djokovic semi-final will be played in the evening, a slot considered more attractive for global television audiences, while also avoiding a clash with the BBC's coverage of the World Cup quarter-final.

Fery will play for a spot in Sunday’s Wimbledon final as he takes on number two seed Alexander Zverev on Centre Court.

Fery, the world number 114, won praise from the Princess of Wales and Sir Keir Starmer after defeating Flavio Cobolli in straight sets on Centre Court in Wednesday’s quarter-final.

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