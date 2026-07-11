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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
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David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

The Three Lions are set to face Norway in the quarter-finals showdown in Miami

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated an hour ago
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

The Three Lions were provided a home away from home, as David Beckham showed his support for the England football team ahead of their pivotal Norway match at Inter Miami's training facilities.

On Friday, July 10, the English squad flew from their Kansas City base to Florida, and headed to Fort Lauderdale for their final training session.

England's highly-awaited clash against Norway

England is set to face Norway in Miami on Saturday's World Cup quarter-final. If they win, they will either face Argentina or Switzerland in the semi-finals on Wednesday.


Ahead of the match, England enjoyed a training session at Inter Miami's base.

Harry Kane vows to make David Beckham 'proud'

David Beckham could be seen chatting with captain Harry Kane before the training.

"He just wished us luck," Harry noted. "After most games he messages me and we stay in touch. He was there to support us."

"We were using the home that he's built and we appreciate him hosting us. It was good to catch up with him. He's an England legend. Hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow," he added.

David Beckham made it a family affair

As the training session kicked off, David was not alone in cheering the team before their match, as he watched from the sidelines with his two sons Romeo and Cruz.

David Beckham with his sons
David Beckham with his sons

Another person who was watching from the sides was injured midfielder Jordan Henderson who had his left arm in a cast.

English players who are missing quarter-finals

The 36-year-old has been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after breaking his wrist in a freak accident in the aftermath of England's 3-2 victory in the Round of 16.

Besides Henderson, defender Jarell Quansah will also be not part of the playing squad after he was sent off in the second half against Mexico and has was given a two-match ban from FIFA.

Head coach Thoman Tuchel said he has received no explanation from the football body regarding the severe punishment.

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