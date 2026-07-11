Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids

Prince William and Princess Kate have shared first message after King Charles’ reunion with the Sussexes.
The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their joint Instagram account on Friday night, July 10, to share a major update about the future king’s latest engagement.
In the first post, which featured a carousel of photos from William’s polo match for the Royal Charity Polo Cup, the royal couple wrote, “Back on the polo field for the Royal Charity Polo Cup. Celebrating 15 years of using sport to support charities making a lasting difference across the UK and around the world.”
They shared that this year’s match has raised more than £1 million, with funds supporting the incredible work of Wales Air Ambulance (25th Anniversary), The Royal College of Paramedics (25th Anniversary), Shout, Ty Hafan, Forward Trust, Evelina London Children’s Hospital, Maternal Mental Health Alliance, We Are Farming Minds, The Passage, and Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.
Meanwhile, the second post included a video from the event, showing Kate Middleton supporting William as he participated in the game.
Accompanying the video was a caption that read, “Raising money for some incredible charities .”
King Charles’ meeting with Prince William, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Prince William and Princess Kate’s update comes hours after King Charles reunited with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the first time in four years.
The monarch, along with Queen Camilla, hosted Prince Harry and his family at Highgrove House, after the Duchess of Sussex secretly touched down in the UK with her children.
While Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan, Archie and Lilibet’s arrival, they announced that no photos from the reunion will be released as the meeting marked a “private family occasion.
Notably, Prince William and Kate Middleton – who have been estranged from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their departure from the royal duties – skipped the meeting.