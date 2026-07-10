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  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway odds, predictions & latest fight news

McGregor clashes with Holloway in a heated UFC 329 welterweight comeback

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway odds, predictions & latest fight news
Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway odds, predictions & latest fight news

The MMA world is buzzing as Conor McGregor prepares for his highly anticipated return to the Octagon after a five-year hiatus. McGregor headlines UFC 329 this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against Max Holloway in a high-stakes welterweight rematch.

The atmosphere turned explosive during a recent press conference when a face-off escalated into a physical altercation with Dana White forced to intervene after McGregor slapped at Holloway.

A fiery rivalry renewed

Tensions are at an all-time high 13 years after their first meeting. McGregor ever the showman, arrived at the media event in a vibrant blue suit and immediately took aim at his opponent.

When asked about the possibility of a trilogy, McGregor dismissed the idea as “disrespectful” claiming it shows Holloway is only “here for the economics of it.” He went further with his infamous “Mystic Mac” prediction stating:

“Destruction. I’m going to destroy Max. I’m going to eliminate Max.” He added, “I think his boxing is abysmal; I don’t rate it once.”

Betting odds and predictions

While Max Holloway opened as a heavy favorite, recent betting trends have shifted significantly in McGregor’s favor. Holloway’s odds move from -400 down to -225, while McGregor has shortened to +170.

Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway odds, predictions & latest fight news

Analysts suggest the late money is banking on McGregor’s trademark power, noting that he possesses a reach advantage that could prove decisive. The total rounds for the fight are set at 2.5, with the market heavily leaning toward a finish rather than decision.

Training for glory

To ensure peak performance, the 37-year-old McGregor revealed he adopted a strict training approach avoiding all physical intimacy throughout his camp. He believes this discipline has sharpened his focus for what he calls the “biggest fight of his career.”

Meanwhile, Holloway remains composed goading his opponent by saying, “step back and shoot” if the fight reaches the final seconds. Whether McGregor’s long layoff or Holloway’s move to 170 pounds prevails, UFC 329 is poised to be an unforgettable night.

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