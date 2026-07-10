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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Tom Dundon faces backlash for engraving family names on Stanley Cup

Dundon sparks outrage for adding family names to the Stanley Cup

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Tom Dundon faces backlash for engraving family names on Stanley Cup
Tom Dundon faces backlash for engraving family names on Stanley Cup

The Carolina Hurricanes recently celebrated their second Stanely Cup championship but the post-win festivities turned into a public relations headache.

Fans and sports commentators are calling out team owner Tom Dundon for engraving the names of his, Veruschka and his five children – Caden, Dax, Drew, Blake and Tagan – onto the historic trophy.

A breach of tradition

While teams are allotted up to 55 spots on the Cup, the decision to use six of those slots for family members who held no official role in the team’s success has been widely panned.

Critics argue that the move is “greedy and selfish” especially as several deserving staff members and players who narrowly missed official eligibility were left off the list. Commentators have been even poked fun at the sheer volume of names with one joking there were “more Dundons on the Cup than in an episode of Law and Order.”

Historical precedent and comparisons

Dundon is not the first owner to face scrutiny for this practice. In 1984, Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington infamously engraved his father’s name of the Cup which the NHL later ordered to be covered with 16 X’s.

Tom Dundon faces backlash for engraving family names on Stanley Cup

More recently, Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola included his wife and children on the trophy though those individuals held titles as alternate governors within the organization. Unlike the Violas, the Dundon family members have no formal connection to the franchise’s day-to-day operations.

Official stance

The Hockey Hall of Fame which is responsible for the care of the Cup clarified that it is not involved in the selection process. The NHL approves the final list of names submitted by the championship team. The Carolina Hurricanes organization had declined to comment on the controversy leaving the league’s process and the engraving itself to stand as they are.

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