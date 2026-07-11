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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'

Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway appear next in the upcoming film, 'The Odyssey' in mid of this month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Hollands The Impossible nod: Too pregnant
Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant' 

Tom Holland's impressive acting skills made Anne Hathaway emotional!  

The popular American actors, set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming high-budget film, The Odyssey, are currently on the movie's press tour. 

In a recent joint interview on a French talk show, Anne, who is pregnant with her third child, was unable to control her emotions when the host played a Tom's clip from his epic movie, The Impossible

During the light-hearted conversation, the Interstellar alum was asked how she brings her "mother energy" with Tom, who is set to play her son, Telemachus. 

Anne Hathaway's remarks on Tom Holland's role as her son 

Responding to the question, Anne noted that the Spider-Man: Brand New Day actor is a "dream son," showering praise on the actor, who is married to Zendaya in real life.

"He is like a dream son," before adding, "Well, first of all, I have to say as a mom in real life, I very much hope all of my children grow up to be as wonderful as my onscreen child," The Devil Wears Prada actress remarked. 

She continued, saying, "Tom is like a dream son. And that, honestly, is kind of like the key to it. We have this amazing script, brilliant actors." 

Anne Hathaway's emotional nod to Tom Holland 

Later, the hosts played a clip from Tom Holland's epic movie, The Impossible, in which he played Lucas Bennett, a brave, twelve-year-old son of Maria played by Naomi Watts and Henry Bennett portrayed by Ewan McGregor. 

In reaction to the clip, Anne was seen visibly teary-eyed, as she said, "I'm too pregnant for this." 

Fans' reaction to Anne Hathaway emotional reaction to Tom Holland's acting skills   

As the viral footage gained momentum on social media, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the actress' kindness, with a fan noting, "Haha she’s so sweet, when I first watched The Impossible as a younger teen, I had no idea who Tom Holland was. Now whenever that scene comes up I watch it, and I tear up every time."  

"I watched Mother's Instinct whilst pregnant, HARD NOOOOOOOO," another exclaimed.

While a third gushed, saying, "She's so beautiful." 

About The Odyssey  

For those unfamiliar, Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway appear next in their upcoming film, The Odyssey, alongside Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and others.

The film is slated to be released on July 17th, 2026. 

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