Wimbledon 2026: Arthur Fery vs Alexander Zverev semifinal preview

The tennis world is buzzing today, July 10, 2026, as British wildcard Arthur Fery takes on Alexander Zverev in a highly anticipated Wimbledon semifinal. Fans are flocking to Centre Court to witness this historic clash.
Fery, standing 5-foot-9, has captured hearts with a dream run, having reached the final four despite limited prior Grand Slam experience. Meanwhile, Zverev enters the match fresh off his maiden major title win at this year’s French Open.
Fery’s remarkable rise
For 23-year-old Fery, this tournament has been a career-defining journey. After dispatching ninth seed Flavio Cobolli in the quarterfinals, the local favorite is now fighting for a spot in Sunday’s final. His underdog status has made him a crowd darling at SW19, where he continues to defy expectations against the top seeds.
Zverev’s dominant form
Alexander Zverev remains a formidable force on the grass courts.
The Olympics gold medalist and reigning Roland Garros champion has been ruthless, with his serve being broken only four time throughout the entire tournament. His confidence is at an all-time high as he pushes for his second consecutive Grand Slam title.
Addressing past controversies
Despite his recent success, Zverev continues to face questions regarding past domestic violence allegations. The German athlete has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the legal process.
Addressing the ongoing scrutiny, he has previously stated, “I never ever want to hear another question about the subject again.” While he now focuses solely on his performance the topic remains a point of tension in his career.
The path to the final
The winner of this clash will advance to the final on July 12, where they will face either Novak Djokovic or Jannik Sinner. With the stakes at their peak, the tennis community is watching every point of this semifinal battle.