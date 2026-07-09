Cardi B and Maduka Okoye spark romance rumors at Paris Fashion week

The crossover between elite sports and high-fashion collided in Paris this week setting social media ablaze with rumours of a new romance.
Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was spotted in close proximity to Nigerian international goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week sparking intense speculation among fans and sports media alike.
On July 8, the 26-year-old Udinese shot-stopper was captured on video during the Jean Paul Gaultier Fall/Winter 2026 show. In a viral clip, the Serie A athlete was seen acting as a gentleman, helping the star settle into her front-row seat before the runway presentation.
The pair were later seen sharing a relaxed, laughing conversation on a terrace with Okoye further fueling the fire by posting a brief clip of the encounter to his Snapchat.
Trading the gridiron for the pitch
This potential connection has drawn immediate comparisons to Cardi B’s highly publicized history with NFL star Stefon Diggs. Following their split earlier this year, fans have been tracking the rapper’s next move noting her apparent affinity for elite athletes.
While the relationship with Diggs, with whom she shares a son, was defined by high-profile appearances and a “turbulent, on-again-off-again” dynamic, this new link with Okoye has a distinctly different energy.
When previously pressed on his relationship status with the rapper in June, Diggs famously deflected, telling reporters, “That’s a beautiful, talented mother and I love her to death. You have to ask her.”
Since that time, Cardi B has remained noticeably private even excluding the NFL wide receiver from her recent awards season speeches.
The rise of the Super Eagles star
For Okoye, the moment has introduced the Nigerian goalkeeper to a much broader global audience. Beyond the pitch, the 6’6” athlete has been making waves in the lifestyle space, recently presenting the Pole Position Award at the British Grand Prix.
While internet chatter is currently reaching a fever pitch, neither camp has confirmed a relationship. For now, the sporting world is left to wonder if this fashion week encounter is just a brief moment in the spotlight or the start of a new power pairing.