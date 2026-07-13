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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Infantino hints at major world cup changes after Argentina-Egypt controversy

FIFA President Gianni Infantino to examine World Cup future after heated Argentina-Egypt clash

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Infantino hints at major world cup changes after Argentina-Egypt controversy
Infantino hints at major world cup changes after Argentina-Egypt controversy 

Gianni Infantino has dropped a hit about major shake-up in future days Argentina vs Egypt FIFA 2026 World Cup round of 16 controversy.

According to BBC Sports, FIFA boss revealed that plans for a 64-team men's World Cup are set to be assessed after the 2026 tournament stressing the event needs to be "for the whole world".

The proposal for an expanded tournament was put forward last year, and Infantino says the success of the expanded 48-team tournament means Fifa should look at how a 64-team World Cup could work.

"These are all issues that we will be examining after the World Cup," Infantino told Swiss broadcaster Blue Sport, external when asked if the tournament could grow to 64 teams.

"When organising a World Cup, it's important to organise it for the whole world - not just Europe and South America, but effectively the entire world. Every nation should be allowed to dream of participating in the World Cup.

"You can see that the quality of the teams is extremely high, and it's getting higher and higher, all over the world. If you don't give smaller countries a chance to participate in the World Cup, they'll lack the incentive to keep improving."

Infantino said that the first 48-team World Cup has been "a huge success", citing the progression of nine out of 10 African teams to the knockout stages.

"At the last World Cup, there were only five teams from Africa," he said. "That just goes to show how important it is to include all teams - to give them this opportunity to participate."

The Fifa council approved the expansion of the World Cup from 32 to 48 teams in 2017.

An official proposal to boost the 2030 World Cup to 64 teams was put forward by South American governing body Conmebol in April 2025, but no decision has been reached.

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