Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon

Sinner aims to defend Wimbledon crown against new Grand Slam champion Zverev

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 

Jannik Sinner has revealed his strategic plan against Alexander Zverev at the 2026 Wimbledon finals.

The defending champion Sinner is all set to face reigning French Open winner Zverev in the Wimbledon Championships final showdown on Sunday, July 12.

Ahead of the match, the 24-year-old has predicted a “very, very tough” match while aiming to defend his title and become the 10th man in the Open's history to retain the men's singles title at the All England Club.


Sinner calls Zverev a ‘tough player’

The four-time Grand Slam champion said, “Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened. In between, he won a Grand Slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence. He is a tough player to play against. He was before, but now even more.”

“He's very relaxed on court at the moment. I will try to do the best I can, but it's going to be very, very tough, very different than all the other matches we have played,” he added.

Sinner vs Zverev head-to-head

Sinner leads the head-to-head overall 10-4. While when it comes to Grand Slams, both of the players have faced each other four times and have won two matches each.

However, it is worth noting that the Italian has won each of his past nine meetings with Zverev and the past six without losing a set.


Zverev eyes another major title

The 29-year-old, whose morals and confidence are high after the French Open title, is eyeing winning another career major title.

Zverev expressed, “I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to continue playing at the best level and continue winning. On Sunday I have another big chance. Once you win a major, you know how to do it and you feel like you can do it again. You have this feeling inside of you."

According to the BBC, Sinner has reached seven Grand Slam finals since the start of the 2024 season and leads the tour for most singles titles won in 2026 after capturing all five Masters 1000 events in an otherwise stellar season.

Zverev, who ended a streak of nine Grand Slam tournaments won by either Sinner or Alcaraz with his triumph at Roland Garros, will now seek to become the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title immediately after his first.

Conor McGregor speaks out after ‘serious’ injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329
Conor McGregor speaks out after ‘serious’ injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329
Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina win but World Cup goal streak ends
Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina win but World Cup goal streak ends
David Beckham celebrates ‘special moments with family’ as England beat Norway
David Beckham celebrates ‘special moments with family’ as England beat Norway
Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup
Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate
Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon 2026: Youngest champion in 15 years
Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon 2026: Youngest champion in 15 years
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup
Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11
Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records
Caleb Wilson breaks Summer League record with 35 points in Bulls debut
Caleb Wilson breaks Summer League record with 35 points in Bulls debut
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

Popular News

The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare

The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
27 seconds ago
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329
11 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection

Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection
3 hours ago