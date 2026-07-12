Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon 

Jannik Sinner has revealed his strategic plan against Alexander Zverev at the 2026 Wimbledon finals.
The defending champion Sinner is all set to face reigning French Open winner Zverev in the Wimbledon Championships final showdown on Sunday, July 12.
Ahead of the match, the 24-year-old has predicted a “very, very tough” match while aiming to defend his title and become the 10th man in the Open's history to retain the men's singles title at the All England Club.
Sinner calls Zverev a ‘tough player’
The four-time Grand Slam champion said, “Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened. In between, he won a Grand Slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence. He is a tough player to play against. He was before, but now even more.”
“He's very relaxed on court at the moment. I will try to do the best I can, but it's going to be very, very tough, very different than all the other matches we have played,” he added.
Sinner vs Zverev head-to-head
Sinner leads the head-to-head overall 10-4. While when it comes to Grand Slams, both of the players have faced each other four times and have won two matches each.
However, it is worth noting that the Italian has won each of his past nine meetings with Zverev and the past six without losing a set.
Zverev eyes another major title
The 29-year-old, whose morals and confidence are high after the French Open title, is eyeing winning another career major title.
Zverev expressed, “I stay focused. I stay hungry. I want more. I want to continue playing at the best level and continue winning. On Sunday I have another big chance. Once you win a major, you know how to do it and you feel like you can do it again. You have this feeling inside of you."
According to the BBC, Sinner has reached seven Grand Slam finals since the start of the 2024 season and leads the tour for most singles titles won in 2026 after capturing all five Masters 1000 events in an otherwise stellar season.
Zverev, who ended a streak of nine Grand Slam tournaments won by either Sinner or Alcaraz with his triumph at Roland Garros, will now seek to become the first man in the Open era to win his second major singles title immediately after his first.