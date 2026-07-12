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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate

UFC 329 makes history with a record-shattering $25 million gate for McGregor’s long-awaited comeback

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate

The “Conor McGregor Effect” has officially set a new standard for combat sports. As the world prepares for tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 329 rematch between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway, the event has already secured its place in the history books.

A record-breaking gate

UFC President Dana White confirmed that the event has generated a massive $25 million gate at the T-Mobile Arena, shattering the previous record of $22 million held by UFC 306 at The Sphere.

“The Conor McGregor effect is huge,” White told ESPN. “Our biggest gate ever was the Sphere, 22 million. This gate beat it at 25 million, so it’s the biggest gate in UFC history for his return. The city is buzzing.”

The rematch 13 years in the making

Tonight’s main event marks a return for McGregor after a five-year hiatus from the Octagon. The Irishman faces Max Holloway in a welterweight showdown, a rematch of their first bout in 2013 where McGregor secured a unanimous decision victory.


McGregor, known for his showmanship, added a final flair to the lead-up by stripping down during his ceremonial weigh-in, officially hitting 170.5 pounds while Holloway weighed in at 170.

Shifting betting odds

Despite the overwhelming fan interest, the betting landscape is showing signs of change. Traders have noticed a shift in momentum, with McGregor’s odds of winning dropping by 5% over the last 48 hours.

Many spectators are now placing their confidence in Holloway as the fight nears. Even with the “curse” associated with celebrity bets, hip-hop star Drake has notably backed McGregor with a $3 million wager.

A high-stakes future

With free agency looming and a high-profile return under his belt, all eyes are on McGregor’s next move. Dana White recently confirmed that the star has at least two more fights remaining in his current deal, adding, “He’s got two more fights, this one and then one more after this.” Whether tonight marks a triumphant comeback or a surprise upset remains to be seen.

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