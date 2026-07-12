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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jason Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown trade and Celtics future

Jason Tatum reflects on the ‘weird’ reality of navigating the Boston Celtics’ future following Jaylen Brown’s departure

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jason Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown trade and Celtics future
Jason Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown trade and Celtics future

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is navigating a period of significant transition this summer. Following the team’s elimination from the 2026 playoffs, the Celtics recently traded longtime teammate Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers, ending a nearly decade-long partnership.

Reflecting on a new era

Speaking at a public event on July 7, 2026, Tatum admitted that the sudden separation from his co-star has been difficult to process. “To be honest it’s weird.” Tatum shared with the audience. He acknowledged that while the NBA is a business, the human side of these moves remains challenging:

Jason Tatum reflects on the ‘weird’ reality of navigating the Boston Celtics’ future following Jaylen Brown’s departure
Jason Tatum reflects on the ‘weird’ reality of navigating the Boston Celtics’ future following Jaylen Brown’s departure

“You just kind of feel like you’re going to be on a team with somebody because that’s all you know. And then it’s just like, one day, you find out that they are no longer on your team anymore.”

Focusing on personal growth

Despite the trade, Tatum is focusing on his recovery and his life outside of basketball. After enduring a long rehabilitation process following a serious injury last year, he reflected on the emotional toll it took, stating, “I had been playing basketball since I was 3 or 4 years old, so suddenly I had that taken away from me. It was tough, it was emotional, I cried many nights.”

A new chapter as an author

Amid these changes, Tatum has been busy promoting his second children’s book, Baby Dunks-a-Lot: The Day the Basketballs Stopped Bouncing

Jason Tatum breaks silence on Jaylen Brown trade and Celtics future

He explained that his passion for writing stems from his role as a father, noting that he enjoys those “quiet moments reading” with his two children.

Gearing up for the future

Looking toward the upcoming season, team leadership and fans remain optimistic about a fully healthy Tatum. With a complete offseason to prepare, he is poised to lead the Celtics as the undisputed face of the franchise. While the loss of his long-time teammate marks an “abrupt ending,” Tatum remains focused on the “great years” they shared and the fresh start ahead for Boston.

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