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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup

England beat Norway in 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals to face Argentina in the semifinals

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Jude Bellingham proud after knocking Erling Haalands Norway out of World Cup
Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup

Jude Bellingham revealed his true feelings as England ended Erling Haaland’s Norway bid for the historic FIFA World Cup.

England, in an electrifying 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday, July 13, beat Norway 2-1 in Miami.

Bellingham became the hero of the night and England after scoring two goals, an equaliser in the first half and then a winning strike in extra time.

In Norway’s first-ever World Cup quarter-finals, Andreas Schjelderup netted an early and shocking lead in the 36th minute of the match in the blistering heat at Miami Stadium (Hard Rock Stadium), giving the team hopes for the historic win.

But Thomas Tuchel's side did not give any chance to the Northern European country to score another goal.

Despite the game results, Norway won hearts and widespread praise over their historic journey.

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland


Besides the match results, football fans were also excited about the Norway vs England face-off to witness the reunion of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland.

Two of the biggest names in the football world are known for their bromance and on-pitch chemistry that made headlines during their time at Borussia Dortmund between 2020 and 2022.

During the Saturday match Haaland failed to score a goal, while Bellingham scored twice to send England into the World Cup semi-finals. However, the two shared some cool moments during the match and shared a laugh with each other.

Jude Bellingham is ‘proud’ after England's victory over Norway


Following the match, the Real Madrid star said that "character" and "perseverance" were the reasons behind England’s victory.

The 23-year-old said, “So proud of this team once again... it was a victory for everyone.”

Reacting to head coach Thomas Tuchel's comments in which he criticised the English side's performance, Bellingham told the media, “Yeah, well, whatever. Whatever. It’s difficult out there. It’s a tough shift. All the players have put in a tough shift, so my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who were out there and put in a great shift yet again.”

England vs Argentina

England will now face Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Argentina has defeated Switzerland in the quarterfinals. If England succeed in beating Lionel Messi’s side in the semifinals, the Three Lions will qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time in 60 years.

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