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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

Tennis star Jannik Sinner and model Laila Hasanovic’s private life revealed ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon final

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final
Jannik Sinner’s girlfriend: Who is Laila Hasanovic, relationship details ahead of 2026 Wimbledon final

As tennis superstar Jannik Sinner prepares for the 2026 Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev, focus has turned to his personal life and his relationship with Danish model and entrepreneur Laila Hasanovic.

Although the couple largely keeps their relationship private, they were recently spotted together in public fueling interest during the tournament.

Who is Laila Hasanovic?

Beyond her high-profile relationship, Hasanovic is a successful social media influencer and entrepreneur based in Copenhagen. With over 500,000 Instagram followers, she is well-known in the fashion and beauty world, having worked with major brands like Armani Beauty. She is also the founder of the self-tanning NRD55, a project she recently expanded to include international shipping.

A growing romance

The couple’s relationship became public last year. Following his victory at the Vienna Open in October 2025, Sinner publicly thanked his partner, telling reporters:

Tennis star Jannik Sinner and model Laila Hasanovic’s private life revealed ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon final
Tennis star Jannik Sinner and model Laila Hasanovic’s private life revealed ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon final

“Thank you so much for the support. The work you put in, the effort. Also, to understand me at times, it is not easy but thank you for putting in the effort. Everyone here with family, my girlfriend, friends.”

Privacy in the spotlight

Sinner has long been protective of his private life. He previously told Vanity Fair Italia, “I want to protect the people closest to me, keeping them out of all this.” Despite the public interest, neither Sinner nor Hasanovic frequently share photos of each other on social media. Recently, however, a candid photo emerged showing the pair taking a walk with Hasanovic’s dog, Snoopy, ahead of the Wimbledon final, offering fans a rare glimpse into their life together.

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