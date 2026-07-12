David Beckham celebrates ‘special moments with family’ as England beat Norway

David Beckham attended England vs Norway World Cup quarter-finals with wife Victoria Beckham and kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz after the Brooklyn Beckham jibe.
The former English footballer went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the electrifying clash before finally getting a chance to celebrate England’s extra-time 2-1 victory over Erling Haaland’s Norway.
Norway got the lead in the game after Andreas Schjelderup scored a goal in the 36th minute of the match. However, Jude Bellingham levelled things up for the Three Lions on the brink of half-time.
Both of the teams failed to score a goal in the second half, sending the game into extra time. Bellingham scored again to give England a lead and victory.
Beckham hailed Bellingham’s “brilliant performance” and paid a heartwarming tribute to Norway on their historic run.
David Beckham celebrates England win
The Beckhams made an appearance as a happy family at the Miami stadium on Saturday, amid a feud with eldest son Brooklyn Beckham.
Brooklyn sparked significant controversy by starring in a DoorDash World Cup commercial that seemingly pokes fun at his ongoing feud with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.
In the ad, he jokes about watching the FIFA World Cup from home despite having tickets, saying it is a "long story," which many fans criticized as him cashing in on his personal family drama.
Following the game, the Inter Miami co-founder posted his family picture from the VIP stands on his Instagram with a heartfelt note.
He wrote, “What a moment in Miami! I'm so proud of the team tonight reaching the semi-final of the World Cup, and to celebrate with my family was so special... Thank you, @england, for giving our country these moments.”
England’s captain Harry Kane, who, ahead of the quarterfinals, revealed that Sir David Beckham "stays in touch” with him, reacted to the post and commented with red hearts.
Kane said on Friday, “He’s a big England fan. We all know how much it meant for him to represent England and be captain and play the way he did every time he wore the shirt, so he was there to support us.”
“Obviously, we were using his home, the home that he built, so we appreciate him doing that for us. It was good to catch up with him and for some of the other lads to have a chat with him. He’s an England legend. He was wishing us well, and hopefully we can do him proud tomorrow,” he added.
England will now face Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Wednesday, July 15.