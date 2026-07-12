Conor McGregor speaks out after ‘serious’ injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited comeback against Max Holloway ended in heartbreak on Sunday afternoon at UFC 329 after the Irishman injured his leg in the opening seconds of the fight.
According to Fox Sports, the sold-out arena fell silent after McGregor attempted an explosive jumping roundhouse kick but landed awkwardly, immediately appearing to be in distress.
Although McGregor tried to get back to his feet, he was soon back on the canvas having clearly injured his right knee.
With ‘Notorious’ unable to stand, Holloway landed several shots on the downed fighter before referee Mike Beltran stopped the contest just 1:09 into the opening round.
McGregor hobbled out of the arena without making a statement, but took to social media afterwards to shed light on his mental and physical condition.
McGregor wrote on X, “My head gasket is gone. Destroyed. I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell.”
As the official result was announced, many fans voiced their frustration by booing.
Fight fans and pundits had been waiting five years to see the Irish superstar back in action and were stunned by the result.
It was a huge anticlimax following McGregor spending years teasing his return to the Octagon following a five-year layoff from a broken leg.
The injury looked serious and it could be another year before we see the superstar in the Octagon again. If we see him back again.