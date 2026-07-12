WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham took the sports world by surprise this weekend stepping into the Octagon as an honorary ring girl at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.
The Indiana Fever star appeared before the bout between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis, trading her basketball unform for a sleek all black outfit.
From the court to the Octagon
Known for her gritty play in the WNBA, Cunningham’s transition to the fighting arena was entirely unexpected. She was spotted in the crowd earlier in the evening before taking on the role, carrying the round card as she walked around the Octagon.
Fans inside the T-Mobile Arena erupted with applause as she made her way through the cage creating an instant highlight of the night.
A viral moment revisited
Cunningham, who has gained significant social media fame for her intense on-court demeanor, didn’t miss the chance to leave a lasting impression. After the round began, she struck her “now-famous point,” the same silent stare-down gesture she used earlier this season that became one of 2026’s biggest sports memes.
Expanding her brand
The crossover appearance underscores Cunningham’s growing influence beyond basketball. Having been identified as an athlete with “unrivaled motion,” she has successfully leveraged her personality and social media presence to build a massive following.
What’s next for the Guard?
While her cameo was brief, it cemented her status as a crossover star. With her WNBA season currently underway, fans are already speculating about her next move, as she previously teased potential interest in other platforms like the WWE.