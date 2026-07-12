Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 12 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made a shock appearance as a UFC 329 ring girl

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 12 minutes ago
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham took the sports world by surprise this weekend stepping into the Octagon as an honorary ring girl at UFC 329 in Las Vegas.

The Indiana Fever star appeared before the bout between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis, trading her basketball unform for a sleek all black outfit.

From the court to the Octagon

Known for her gritty play in the WNBA, Cunningham’s transition to the fighting arena was entirely unexpected. She was spotted in the crowd earlier in the evening before taking on the role, carrying the round card as she walked around the Octagon.


Fans inside the T-Mobile Arena erupted with applause as she made her way through the cage creating an instant highlight of the night.

A viral moment revisited

Cunningham, who has gained significant social media fame for her intense on-court demeanor, didn’t miss the chance to leave a lasting impression. After the round began, she struck her “now-famous point,” the same silent stare-down gesture she used earlier this season that became one of 2026’s biggest sports memes.

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made a shock appearance as a UFC 329 ring girl
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham made a shock appearance as a UFC 329 ring girl


Expanding her brand

The crossover appearance underscores Cunningham’s growing influence beyond basketball. Having been identified as an athlete with “unrivaled motion,” she has successfully leveraged her personality and social media presence to build a massive following.

What’s next for the Guard?

While her cameo was brief, it cemented her status as a crossover star. With her WNBA season currently underway, fans are already speculating about her next move, as she previously teased potential interest in other platforms like the WWE.

Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon
Jannik Sinner predicts ‘very tough’ final with Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon
Conor McGregor speaks out after ‘serious’ injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329
Conor McGregor speaks out after ‘serious’ injury against Max Holloway at UFC 329
Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina win but World Cup goal streak ends
Lionel Messi breaks silence after Argentina win but World Cup goal streak ends
David Beckham celebrates ‘special moments with family’ as England beat Norway
David Beckham celebrates ‘special moments with family’ as England beat Norway
Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup
Jude Bellingham 'proud' after knocking Erling Haaland's Norway out of World Cup
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate
UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs Max Holloway sets all-time record for UFC gate
Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon 2026: Youngest champion in 15 years
Linda Noskova wins Wimbledon 2026: Youngest champion in 15 years
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup
Jayden Adams dies at 25: South Africa footballer passes weeks after World Cup
Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11
Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records
2026 World Cup shatters U.S. viewership records
Caleb Wilson breaks Summer League record with 35 points in Bulls debut
Caleb Wilson breaks Summer League record with 35 points in Bulls debut
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'
Lando Norris reveals hopes for Valentino Rossi as teammates: 'Maybe in a few years'

Popular News

The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare

The Cure reveal Simon Gallup's replacement on tour amid health scare
2 minutes ago
WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329

WNBA star Sophie Cunningham stuns as surprise ring girl at UFC 329
12 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection

Jennifer Lopez leaves Brett Goldstein 'humiliated' after live TV rejection
3 hours ago