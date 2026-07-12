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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Erling Haaland reflects on historic World Cup run after Norway’s exit

Erling Haaland reflects on life-changing World Cup exit

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Erling Haaland reflects on historic World Cup run after Norway’s exit
Erling Haaland reflects on historic World Cup run after Norway’s exit

Erling Haaland’s historic World Cup campaign with Norway has reached its end following a hard-fought 2-1 loss to England in the quarter-finals. Played in the sweltering heat of Miami, the match went into extra time, where a goal by Jude Bellingham ultimately secured England’s spot in the semi-finals.

Despite the disappointment of elimination, Haaland reflected on the tournament as a life-altering experience. “I think this has changed my life, to be honest,” he said after the match.

A nation transformed

Norway’s journey to the final eight was their deepest run in tournament history capturing the imagination of football fans worldwide. Haaland emphasized that the pride of his nation was the true victory.

“The performances are one thing; beating Brazil is one thing – but I think the way Norway has been put on the map is one that maybe touches me the most,” he noted. “I think it changed Norway.”

Physical toll and future hopes

The extreme Florida conditions took a clear physical toll with Haaland being substituted during the final 15 minutes of extra time due to fatigue and a leg injury. Despite the loss, he remains optimistic about the future of his national team.

Erling Haaland reflects on life-changing World Cup exit
Erling Haaland reflects on life-changing World Cup exit

“It’s been so much impression and so much feelings,” Haaland shared. “I think with the Viking row, with how good people we are – and we are good people – I think that really touches me.”

Seeking a well-earned rest

With the tournament over, the Manchester City striker is looking forward to a break. “Now I’m just ready for a holiday,” he admitted, expressing his support for his club teammates still competing for the trophy.

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