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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 46 minutes ago
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US hits Iran with one-way attack sea, aerial drones for first time

Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan respond to aerial threats after Iran retaliatory strikes

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 46 minutes ago
US hits Iran with one-way attack sea, aerial drones for first time
US hits Iran with one-way attack sea, aerial drones for first time

The US said it has hit "dozens" of Iranian military targets in overnight attacks, in response to Iran hitting commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CNN, the US attack on Iranian military targets continued for the second night sparking response from the Iran.

The US military announced it struck "air-defense systems, coastal radar sites, missile and drone capabilities, and small boats", using aircraft, ships, and drones.

US uses one-way attack sea drone

US Central Command says it used “one-way attack aerial drones, and one-way attack sea drones for the first time” in strikes against Iran on Sunday, July 12.

CENTCOM said in a post on social media, “These low-cost drones, modeled after Iran’s Shahed drones, are now delivering American-made retribution.”


The exact type and number of drones have not been revealed yet.

US aerial attack drones saw their first use early in the war with Iran, when CENTCOM deployed the Low-cost Unmanned Combat Attack System (LUCAS), essentially a knock off of the Iranian-designed Shahed 136 drones that Russia has used in large numbers in its war on Ukraine.

Iran target US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan

US allies Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan all reported responding to aerial threats on Monday morning local time, after Iran said it was launching strikes across the region in response to US attacks on its territory.

Sirens were activated in Bahrain while the military in Kuwait said it was dealing with “hostile aerial targets,” and Jordan’s military intercepted four missiles from Iran. All three countries also reported aerial attacks on Sunday.

In Bahrain, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air force struck the Isa Air Base, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.

Bases housing US operations in Kuwait were also hit, including a missile base that was set on fire, where missile launchers and ammunition depots were destroyed.

In Jordan, the IRGC said it had targeted several large missile depots and fuel storage facilities at Prince Hassan Air Base.

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